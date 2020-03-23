Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' To Air On Comedy Central; Read More

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused everyone to go in self-isolation keeping all the professional activities at a halt. But a number of people have started using a strategy called work from home.

In the same context, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show’s team are doing the same with new online series called The Daily Social Distancing Show. The show is being aired online and the crew has been working from home to make it happen. The show has gained massive popularity and is now making a transition from the web to television after just three episodes.

The Daily Social Distancing Show starring Trevor Noah will air on weeknights from March 23 in the 11 pm time slot on Comedy Central. Read more about The Daily Social Distancing Show starring Trevor Noah.

Introducing The Daily Social Distancing Show: As the coronavirus grips the world, Trevor covers an Italian success story and the closing of the U.S.-Canada border, and @roywoodjr discusses test access for A-listers.



Listen and subscribe: https://t.co/xFmdhH2KCk pic.twitter.com/5uivCFOidx — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2020

Trevor Noah's The Daily Social Distancing Show

Trevor Noah’s show has received a hit because the production of all late-night shows had shut down at the end of last week due to a rapid increase of the COVID-19 pandemic. With just three episodes, The Daily Social Distancing Show has managed to cover an Italian success story, the closing of the US-Canada border, America's governors taking matters into their own hands, and spring breakers insisting on partying.

The host has also taken a direct hit at the American government and officials who are trying to make a profit out of the pandemic.

Trevor covers coronavirus news from around the world, President Trump lashes out over a softball question, and @roywoodjr talks to a primary physician about mask shortages.



Listen and subscribe: https://t.co/h0LbHmc3eb pic.twitter.com/9ux2X75sLn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2020

