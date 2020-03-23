The Debate
Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' To Air On Comedy Central; Read More

Rest of the World

Trevor Noah's new quarantine-special venture is The Daily Social Distancing Show, which streams online. The web show is now going to be available on television.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
trevor noah

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused everyone to go in self-isolation keeping all the professional activities at a halt. But a number of people have started using a strategy called work from home.

In the same context, Trevor Noah and The Daily Show’s team are doing the same with new online series called The Daily Social Distancing Show. The show is being aired online and the crew has been working from home to make it happen. The show has gained massive popularity and is now making a transition from the web to television after just three episodes.

The Daily Social Distancing Show starring Trevor Noah will air on weeknights from March 23 in the 11 pm time slot on Comedy Central. Read more about The Daily Social Distancing Show starring Trevor Noah. 

Also Read | Grammy 2020: Complete List Of Presenters: From Trevor Noah To Stevie Wonder

Also Read | Challenge Accepted!: Roger Federer-Bill Gates 'Gateserer' To Face Rafael Nadal-Trevor Noah

 

Also Read | Amid Worldwide Covid-19 Outbreak, Jimmy Fallon & Trevor Noah Deliver Monologues From Home

Trevor Noah's The Daily Social Distancing Show 

Trevor Noah’s show has received a hit because the production of all late-night shows had shut down at the end of last week due to a rapid increase of the COVID-19 pandemic. With just three episodes, The Daily Social Distancing Show has managed to cover an Italian success story, the closing of the US-Canada border, America's governors taking matters into their own hands, and spring breakers insisting on partying.

The host has also taken a direct hit at the American government and officials who are trying to make a profit out of the pandemic. 

Also Read | Trevor Noah Asked To 'SHUT UP' By An Angry Quarantined Civilian In A Hilarious Clip, Watch

Also Read | Trevor Noah's First Show In India Gets Postponed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

 

 

First Published:
