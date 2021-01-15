Trevor Noah's Rumoured Girlfriend Minka Kelly Moves In His $27.5 Million Mansion?

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s relationship has been one of the most trending topics on social media for quite some time now. In a recent turn of events, the Titans actor Minka Kelly is believed to have moved into Trevor Noah’s lavish Bel-Air mansion. For all the people who are wondering about Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s relationship status, here is everything you need to know about it.

Minka Kelly believed to have moved in Trevor Noah's Bel-Air mansion

According to a report by people.com, Minka Kelly is believed to have officially moved in Trevor Noah’s $27.5 million mansions. The report mentioned that the couple is still really happy and in love with each other. The outlet had confirmed that Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are dating in August last year. Trevor Noah is believed to have purchased the LA house for them to share in December last year. The couple is currently making plans for a future together and is in a very stable relationship, added the report. The couple spent time between coasts over the course of last year and they had been looking for a place in LA as a couple. The recent report has made it clear that the couple is taking things forward with Trevor Noah's girlfriend Minka Kelly moving in his bel-air mansion.

Also Read | Comedian & Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Buys New Bel-Air Mansion, Pays King's Ransom For It

Also Read | Trevor Noah All Set To Host The Upcoming 63rd Grammy's, Says 'I Am Thrilled To Be Hosting'

Trevor Noah's bel-air mansion and Trevor Noah's net worth

Trevor Noah's lavish mansion is located in an exotic Bel-Air neighbourhood. It is a massive 11,000 Square foot house that boasts of six-bedroom and 12 bathrooms. The three-storey mansion consists of a gym, steam room, wine room, screening room, library and a chef’s kitchen among other things. The backyard of the house has several amenities like a pool, spa, cabana, outdoor bar and kitchen, sun deck for lounging and also a rooftop terrace high above. According to a report by scmp.com, Trevor Noah's net worth is $40 million.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Brother Liam's Birthday With Childhood Pic Of '3 Years Ago'

Also Read | 'Silence Of The Lambs' Spin-off Series 'Clarice' Gets A New Frightening Trailer

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah

The couple has not yet made any official announcement regarding their relationship. After a source told People.com that they are very serious and happy in their relationship in August, the duo was spotted together in New York City in September. The pictures showed Trevor Noah's girlfriend Minka Kelly entering his apartment with some luggage. According to the report, Titans actor Minka Kelly has previously dated Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams. They parted ways in 2018 amid Williams’s divorce battles ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Trevor Noah was also linked up with Jordyn Taylor in 2017. The Daily Show host has kept his personal life away from his social media.

Image Credits: Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.