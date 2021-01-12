'Silence Of The Lambs' Spin-off Series 'Clarice' Gets A New Frightening Trailer

The 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs is one of the most acclaimed psychological horror movies of all time. Even after almost three decades of the movie’s release, the audience is eager to see more of the film. Fans are in for a big surprise as there is going to be The Silence of the Lambs spin-off series titled Clarice. The makers of Clarice recently released the trailer for the series and it is being received well by the viewers. For all the people who are wondering about The Silence of the Lambs spin-off series Clarice trailer, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Silence of the Lambs spin-off series Clarice trailer released

The makers released the Clarice trailer on January 10 and it shows an extended look at the FBI agent Clarice Starling on her quest to fight her demons. The new series will be premiering on CBS and is set in the year 1993. The plot of Clarice is set a year after the events of cult classic 1991 movie. Clarice's cast features Rebecca Breeds in the titular role of Clarice Starling. Originally the role was played by veteran actor Jodie Foster.

In the trailer, the FBI agent returns to her native West Virginia to take on a new case. The two-minute-long trailer shows her on an emotional and scary ride. The viewers get to see that she is still traumatised by the events in The Silence of the Lambs. There are several scenes with references such as being trapped down in a well and meeting a criminal behind a glass among others.

Clarice trailer

The official description about the series on CBS reads as, “Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Clarice cast

Clarice cast features Rebecca Breeds as Clarice. Several renowned actors like Kal Penn, Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow among others are also playing key roles in the series. The series will premiere on CBS on February 11, 2021, at 10 PM. The audience all over the world is eagerly waiting to see the chilling drama unfold on their screens.

