Trey Songz's Alleged Explicit Tape Leaked; Singer Shares His Reaction

American singer and songwriter Tremaine Aldon Neverson, known as Trey Songz, has been making headlines ever since an alleged explicit tape of his seemingly got leaked online. The 36-year-old singer appears to have had an intimate video of his being leaked online, as several people on Twitter have argued that the person in the tape is him, because of the man's body tattoos matching his. However, reacting to the incident, Trey Songz shared a post on Thursday, February 04, 2021, where his reaction says it all.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Trey Songz went on to share a picture of him reacting to his alleged explicit tape. In the picture, the singer can be seen staring at his phone screen which is in a landscape position. Trey can be seen giving a confused look in the post. Trey Songz can be seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and tracks along with a "Hoesmad" cap. He also captioned the picture with a flushed-face emoji. Take a look.

Netizens react

As soon as the singer shared the post online, fans went all out to ask the singer several questions and pen messages in the comment section. Some of the users commented on telling the singer not to pretend as if nothing has happened, while some also commented with thirst messages. One of the users wrote, “TREMAINE STOP PLAYING AROUND”. As the other one commented, “Don’t act confused now”. Check out a few comments below.

The singer also shared a link from his 2011 release, Anticipation II, to his "Don't Judge" record but again included nothing more than an emoji in his caption-the suggestive smirk-face emoji this time. Take a look.

It's obvious that Songz is having fun with the situation since the accusations have yet to be verified or denied, but fans are persuaded that his latest series of social media posts is all the evidence they need. After someone posted an X rated video of a woman and a man, the explicit tape story started circulating this week. While in the X-rated video, the man's face never appears, several pointed out that his arm tattoos looked very similar to Songz's. Some also noticed that the voice of the man sounded like that of the singer a lot.

