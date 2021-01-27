Trey Songz Allegedly Punched Officer In Scuffle During Chiefs Vs Bills Game

While the AFC Championship game saw the Kansas City Chiefs make it to their second successive Super Bowl, it also saw R&B artist Trey Songz arrested. The 36-year-old was allegedly involved in a public altercation before being arrested by the police and taken off the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. The musician was reportedly released within 24 hours of his incarceration but an investigation into the matter is being conducted.

Trey Songz in jail: R&B artist threw punch at officials asking him to wear a mask

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Trey Songz was involved in a physical altercation with a police officer during the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The incident began after Songz was heckled by a few fans a few rows behind him and he reportedly asked them to 'chill out'. As per the report, the 36-year-old was caught off guard and defended himself when a security official went after him. However, new footage has now revealed that security had asked him several times to put his mask over his face according to the stadium's health and safety protocols.

New footage shows multiple security officers go up to Trey Songz (to put on a mask) before that cop came over n got snuffed pic.twitter.com/YuNmAsD9bK — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 26, 2021

Songz reportedly refused and was told to leave the stadium, and when he refused, officers told him he would be arrested for trespassing. Things suddenly got heated and the artist allegedly threw a punch before everything got out of control. The 36-year-old can be seen wrestling with a handful of sheriff's deputies as they attempt to handcuff him. Songz's attorney John P. O'Connor confirmed to the Kansas City Star that his client had been arrested, but declined to provide further details. The 36-year-old was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, both misdemeanours, and for assaulting a police officer; a low-grade felony.

The TMZ report states that Kansas City Police informed that Trey Songz had refused to follow the guidelines of the Arrowhead Stadium and fans were subsequently complaining of the same. They also revealed that the Trey Songz fight case was being referred to the Jackson County Prosecutor for further review. Songz's reluctance to follow guidelines comes as a shock to many after the R&B artist himself battled with coronavirus last year. In a video posted on his social media in October, Songz revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged his fans to take the deadly virus seriously, noting that he would be self-isolating in his house until he tested negative.

(Image Courtesy: Trey Songz Instagram)