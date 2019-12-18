Triple J Urges People To Stop Voting For Baby Yoda In The Hottest 100

Ever since the Australian radio station Triple J has asked people to submit names for the Triple J Hottest 100, people are chucking one song into the voting portal that is not even a song. Triple J has politely urged Australian citizens to stop voting for Baby Yoda as he's not a song. Australian people are flooding Triple J's voting portal with the suggestions of including Baby Yoda in their hottest 100.

Baby Yoda for Triple J's Hottest 100?

Baby Yoda is grabbing headlines ever since the new series of Star Wars was premiered on Disney+ in November 2019. Baby Yoda has become the flavor of the month and is featuring on every meme out there. Australian citizens have seemed to be liking the character too much and want it to feature on the list of hottest 100 songs.

Please stop voting for Baby Yoda. He’s not a song. — triple j (@triplej) December 17, 2019

A similar incident took place in 2015 when Australians started flooding Triple J's voting portal with a request to feature Taylor Swifts's "Shake it Off" in their hottest 100 lists despite the radio station not playing the song in any shape, way or form that year. Following the request from voters, Triple J revealed that the song is eligible to be included in the list. However, on the day of the countdown, Triple J announced that the song wouldn't feature.

The Baby Yoda controversy is gaining the same momentum as Taylor Swift did in 2015. The radio station took to its official twitter handle to request people to stop voting for Baby Yoda as it is not a song but a character from Star Wars series. People, however, are not looking to stop as and it seems that they want one thing and one thing only.

