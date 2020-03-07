Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic Gets A Hilarious Reaction From Khloe Kardashian; See Post

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s bond was beautiful and they have always stayed on cordial terms, even after falling apart. They also have a baby girl together, named True Thompson. Recently, Tristan Thompson posted a shirtless picture and made his fans go gaga over it. However, when fans brought it to Khloe’s radar, her reaction was hilarious.

Tristan Thompson flaunts his abs on camera

Tristan Thompson posted a picture of him from one of his late-night workout sessions. He was flaunting his abs while he posed for a picture on gym equipment. The player captioned the post saying, ‘Late night work’.

Also Read| Khloe Kardashian & True dance their hearts out to JT's 'Can't Stop the Feeling', watch

Khloe Kardashian's reaction

As soon as he posted the picture, his fans couldn't stop gushing over it. Some questioned him that did he showed it to Khloe while others asked what is he up to. One of his fans went overboard and tweeted the picture mentioning Khloe and telling her that now she knows why Khloe Kardashian fell for him. The fan referred to his fit physique which can be a good enough reason to fall for him.

Also Read| Tristan Thompson wants Khloe Kardashian back in life, continues flirting with her online

Khloe Kardashian caught the wind of the tweet and gave a reaction to it. The actor replied with laughing emoticons. Her reply came as no surprise as she has always preferred connecting with her fans on social media and the same goes with her ex too. Tristan Thompson is often seen leaving flirtatious comments on Khloe’s picture.

Also Read| Khloe Kardashian slammed for endorsing chemical cleaners online

In a recent media interaction, Khloe Kardashian spoke about Tristan Thompson’s behaviour towards their daughter, True. The actor said that she truly believes in creating positive energy around her daughter and she ensures that she puts all her efforts to put any sort of heavy energy around her.

Talking about this positive energy and environment, Khloe Kardashian said that Tristan is a part of this environment she wants to create. She added that she knows that True’s dad is a great person and she knows how much he loves her and cares about her.

Also Read| Khloe Kardashian shares her gruelling workout regime, jokes about being 'too tired'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.