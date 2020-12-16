Shaadi Mubarak's Cast Shares Celebration Pics From The Sets As They Mark The Year End!

Star Plus's drama series, Shaadi Mubarak premiered on television on August 24, 2020. With the year ending soon, here's how the cast of Shaadi Mubarak celebrated their journey. On December 15, Tuesday, Manav Gohil and Barkha Sengupta took to their Instagram handle and shared Shaadi Mubarak's family picture from the sets of the show. Take a look at Shaadi Mubarak's celebration pictures.

'Shaadi Mubarak' celebration pics

In this Instagram post, Manav Gohil shared four images from the sets of Shaadi Mubarak. In the first image, the entire cast of the serial was spotted. While all the men dressed in black suits, all the ladies were spotted in red sarees. Further in the series, Manav Gohil posed with his co-stars Rati Pandey and Barkha Sengupta. As seen in his caption, the actor wrote, "Collecting some sweet memories on the way out of 2020. #shaadimubarak". Check out Manav Gohil's Instagram pictures.

In this social media post shared by Barkha Sengupta, the actor posted four pics from the sets of her Star Plus' serial. In the first two images, she shared the family picture of Shaadi Mubarak. In these pictures, all the men are dressed in black suits. On the other hand, all the leading ladies were seen in red and black saree. In the last one, Barkha Sengupta shared a boomerang video of her posing with Manav Gohil. Sharing these images on social media, the actor wrote, "Feels like Christmas ..... #team #shaadimubarak". Check out Barkha Sengupta's Instagram post.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Shaadi Mubarak were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Celebs dropped comments like "Hottie", "Stunners", "Stunning". One of the netizens wrote, "Ufffffff they all are Shinning Bright like stars", while another added, "Amazing all pics, you are looking gorgeous in all pics and other also". One of the fans' comment read as "Manav looks better with Barkha, their comfort level and camaraderie is very apparent even in photographs and the way they pose together". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

