Disney Lets Dying Fan To Watch 'The Rise Of The Skywalker' Before Its Release

Disney decided to give its fan a chance to watch the franchise’s latest release ''The Rise of Skywalker'' after hearing it was his dying wish. Rowans Hospice decided to tweet Disney in the hope of helping the fan one last time. Rowans Hospice is a charity that provides special hospital care and support to people with life-threatening diseases. It took to Twitter to appeal the makers to grant this wish of the dying fan. Lisa Davies, a healthcare support worker who initially brought the patient's wish to the attention of the rest of the staff at Rowans, said she was "utterly speechless" hearing the news.

READ: Disney Comics That Were Popular And A Major Part Of Every '90s Kid's Childhood

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

READ: Disney+ Marvel Shows Will Not Be The Same As Their Last Netflix Collaborations

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

About the movie

The Rise of the Skywalker is set to hit the screens in the UK on December 19. The film will release in India on December 20. It’s expected to be a big hit already with reports claiming it could gross an estimated $200 million ($155 million) at the box office. The movie stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley and is helmed by JJ Abrams. Its the final movie in the sequel of the long-running Star Wars movie franchise, which was created by George Lucas in 1977.

READ: Frozen 2: The Disney Movie Breaks All Records With Box Office Collection Of $350m

READ: Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Disney Movie Earns $350.2 Million Worldwide

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.