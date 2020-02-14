Processed Food That Are Delicious And Good For Health

Common people tend to think that there are only two kinds of food that are ‘real’ and ‘processed'. However, it all seems to be a myth as reports have proven it. According to reports, there are various kinds of the process ranging from natural (eggs, tomatoes) to minimally processed (frozen peas, tinned fish) to highly processed (fast food burgers, crisps, etc). It is also said that one should identify and choose those foods that are less processed, as it may be beneficial for one’s health. Here are five processed foods that are actually good for one’s health.

Natural probiotic yoghurt

The entire process of churning milk into yoghurt by using live bacterial values is a form of food processing that yoghurt can attribute to its health properties. One should also avoid fruit-flavoured yoghurts that are often highly sweet.

Also read | South Indian Food In Matunga: Best Eateries In The Area To Savour Some Authentic Cuisine

Canned Salmon

It is said that canned salmon has the same nutritional value compared to a fresh salmon. It is also because the tinned salmon is often packed in its own oil. It is also said to provide a good source of calcium. Canned salmon also has additional benefits of being cheaper compared to the fresh fish, having a much longer shelf-life, and requiring no cooking or preparation.

Also read | Methods For Cooking Seafood: Here Are Top 5 Ways To Prepare Scrumptious Seafood

Baked Beans

These stored cupboard staples are not only reasonable but highly nutritious, providing a fantastic source of protein, fibre and B vitamins. Baked beans can also be added to your soups, breakfast and much more.

Also read | Chicken Rolls In Mumbai That Every Foodie In The City Must Try Out

Also read | THESE Chinese Food Dishes Are Only Available And Made In India

Image courtesy: Jacob Campbell, Unsplash.com