'Two And A Half Men's Berta Passes Away At 77; Fans Mourn Her Death

Popular TV series Two and a Half Men lost a beloved character from the show. Conchata Ferrell, who played an important character in the show, recently died due to cardiac arrest. Fans mourned her sudden death and took to their social media to pay respects to her. Fans of the show loved Conchata Ferrell as Berta and gave condolences to her family and friends through social media.

Berta from Two and a Half Men passes away

Conchata Ferrell, the actor who beautifully essayed the role of Berta in the popular series, passed away in California. According to reports by Deadline, the actor passed away on Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital, California. Her death was due to some medical complications followed by a cardiac arrest. She was a vital part of the TV series Two and a Half Men throughout, from 2003 to 2015.

Conchata Ferrell, a three-time Emmy nominee who appeared in more than 200 episodes of Two and a Half Men and was a regular on L.A. Law‘s sixth season, died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital of complications following a cardiac arrest. She was 77. https://t.co/7cV98gb9uV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 14, 2020

Many of her fans took to their social media handle to mourn Conchata Ferrell’s death. Her fans were broken to hear the sad demise of their favourite actor, who was well-known for her portrayal of Berta in Two and a Half Men.

Sad news. My condolences to her family and friends. RIP — Dave The Movie Guy (@DaveTheMovieGu2) October 14, 2020

May she Rest In Peace she’s always fantastic and always funny. ❤️🙏🏼 — Nanor Avedissian (@NanorAvedissian) October 14, 2020

RIP😢 — Cindy LMT (@cindy_CinCty) October 14, 2020

One of her co-actors from the show, Jon Cryer, also expressed his grief over this sad news. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared that she was a beautiful human being. He also talked about her character in the series and said that Conchata's character's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers and her warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. He also said that he’ll be crying for the woman he’ll miss. Jon also tweeted about a few excerpts from the time he spent with Conchata Ferrell. Take a look at one of the tweets by him.

She was a beautiful human



Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.



I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Conchata Ferrell's death

Conchata Ferrell was hospitalized a few months ago for a kidney infection. Though she was said to be recovering post the infection. She experienced a heart attack a few months later. The actor later underwent a few treatments but couldn't recover from the illness and died of cardiac arrest, according to the Deadline reports.

'Two and a Half Men' cast

Two and a Half Men is a popular TV series that consists of some of the finest actors. It includes Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones, Ashton Kutcher, Holland Taylor, Marin Hinkle, Melanie Lynskey, and many others.

