Where Is 'Rock The Block' Filmed? The HGTV Show Is All Set For Season 2

HGTV show called Rock The Block is all about who renovates the best. The contestants have to face a competition against each other where they have to renovate identical properties in the LA area. They are given 4 weeks to complete the project and win a cash prize. The first episode of the first season premiered on October 21, 2019. The show's second season was recently announced and is all set to premiere in early 2021. The S2 will have bigger houses to renovate, more cash prize as well as more days to complete their home renovation project. While the first season of Rock The Block was filmed in Santa Clarita in LA, the second season would be filmed in the suburbs of Atlanta. Take a look at Rock The Block filming location.

Rock the Block filming location

Rock the Block season 1 featured four houses which were built by Pardee Homes in Santa Clarita, LA, California. Here is a post from HGTV where the houses are shown in the Santa Clarita region.

HGTV's Rock The Block

HGTV's Rock The Block was immensely loved by the audience. The show's concept starts with a team of two who compete against others teams to transform identical homes in the same location. In the first season, the cash prize was for $175,000. The winning team also gets to hang their names on the street sign as well. The season 1 of Rock The Block was hosted by Drew Scott. The show featured saw Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk, Restored by the Fords’ Leanne Ford, Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth and Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria as the four contestants.

In the second season of the show, instead of 4 renovation professionals battling it out, there would actually be four teams of two HGTV stars competing against each other. The Rock the Block's Season 2's contestants include Holmes On Homes’s Mike Holmes and Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent from Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House; My Lottery Dream Home’s David Bromstad and 50K Three Ways’ Tiffany Brooks; and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home.

