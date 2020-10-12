Last Updated:

How Jon Cryer Found His Wedding Ring After Losing It In The Pouring Rain? Read Here

'Two and a Half Men' actor Jon Cryer shared how he lost & found his wedding ring after losing it in the pouring rain in Vancouver. Read to know.

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer had recently lost his wedding ring in the streets of Vancouver on a rainy day. The actor shared that due to the pandemic, he has been staying away from his wife and losing the wedding ring on a pavement that was frequented by so many people made the pain of being away from her "more acute". Thanks to a jewellery sleuth who came to the actor's rescue with his tools and the passion to find lost rings, Jon was able to get his wedding ring back.

Jon Cryer lost and found his wedding ring

The Two and a Half Men actor shared his story by revealing that “as the rain was pouring down here Vancouver, I was walking along the sea wall headed to meet a few folks from the cast”. Jon Cryer further revealed that when he pulled his hand out of his pocket he heard a “ping!” but he walked a couple more steps and realised that his wedding ring was “gone”.

The actor further wrote that he “panicked” and he looked around trying to “see if something was glinting on the pavement. But it was raining and there were only a few lamp post with working lights.”

Jon Cryer in his tweets revealed that he tried to do everything to find his ring in the pouring rain, but could not find it. The actor further explained the sentiments he was feeling at the time. He shared on the handle that due to the pandemic he has been away for his wife for a long time and “losing the ring is making the pain more acute”.

Next day, Jon listed his ring on Craigslist in the lost and found section. "I list my ring as well. But a link pops up: @TheRingFinders It’s a network of folks who specialize in finding lost rings. I email.” The actor further shared tweets to appreciate the efforts put in by the Ring Finders who are experts in finding metals items and rings.

Jon Cryer explains in his tweets that Chris contacted him but was not very hopeful himself considering the circumstances he lost the ring in. The actor wrote in his tweet that “He is not optimistic. Says this will probably be a “closure search”. In other words, a search that will likely be fruitless, but will at least allow me to know that I’ve tried everything.” Check out the tweets below.

