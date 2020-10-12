How Jon Cryer Found His Wedding Ring After Losing It In The Pouring Rain? Read Here

Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer had recently lost his wedding ring in the streets of Vancouver on a rainy day. The actor shared that due to the pandemic, he has been staying away from his wife and losing the wedding ring on a pavement that was frequented by so many people made the pain of being away from her "more acute". Thanks to a jewellery sleuth who came to the actor's rescue with his tools and the passion to find lost rings, Jon was able to get his wedding ring back.

Jon Cryer lost and found his wedding ring

The Two and a Half Men actor shared his story by revealing that “as the rain was pouring down here Vancouver, I was walking along the sea wall headed to meet a few folks from the cast”. Jon Cryer further revealed that when he pulled his hand out of his pocket he heard a “ping!” but he walked a couple more steps and realised that his wedding ring was “gone”.

The actor further wrote that he “panicked” and he looked around trying to “see if something was glinting on the pavement. But it was raining and there were only a few lamp post with working lights.”

Jon Cryer in his tweets revealed that he tried to do everything to find his ring in the pouring rain, but could not find it. The actor further explained the sentiments he was feeling at the time. He shared on the handle that due to the pandemic he has been away for his wife for a long time and “losing the ring is making the pain more acute”.

Next day, Jon listed his ring on Craigslist in the lost and found section. "I list my ring as well. But a link pops up: @TheRingFinders It’s a network of folks who specialize in finding lost rings. I email.” The actor further shared tweets to appreciate the efforts put in by the Ring Finders who are experts in finding metals items and rings.

Jon Cryer explains in his tweets that Chris contacted him but was not very hopeful himself considering the circumstances he lost the ring in. The actor wrote in his tweet that “He is not optimistic. Says this will probably be a “closure search”. In other words, a search that will likely be fruitless, but will at least allow me to know that I’ve tried everything.” Check out the tweets below.

On Friday night, as the rain was pouring down here Vancouver, I I was walking along the sea wall headed to meet a few folks from the cast.



I pulled my hand out of my pocket and heard a “ping!” To my left. I walked a couple more steps and realized



My wedding ring was gone... — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I panicked.



I looked around trying to see if something was glinting on the pavement. But it was raining and there were only a few lamp post with working lights.



So nothing.



I pulled out my phone and turned on my flashlight.



Not much, but worth a try. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Rain keeps coming down. It’s hard to tell which direction the ring might have bounced. The sea wall is only 3 feet away, but it’s on the right. Is it possible it fell in the water? No way to check at night.



In the rain.



Still scouring the pavement. Getting a little choked up. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

My wife and I have been married for since 2007 and it’s hard to be away form each other. With quarantine in effect I can’t travel back and forth to see her while I’m shooting. Which sucks spectacularly.



Losing my ring is making the pain more acute. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I redouble my efforts and attempt a soggy, half-assed grid search. In the dark it’s really difficult to judge distance and where you’ve been. There’s also a strip of grass along the path. Could it have possibly rolled that far?



I’m drenched now. And late to meet my friends. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I give up.



I’m despondent.



I figure I’ll come back at sun up. Hopefully the rain will be done. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Next morning I’m there at sunrise with the joggers. It is again difficult to place exactly where the ring fell off. I can’t remember which lamppost I was close to. The pavement is pretty clean (thankfully) but there are a lot of crevices along the sea wall. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I check out the grass strip. Puddles a couple of inches deep all over. I see something glinting in one of them.



Could it be? — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Nope. It’s a pair of glasses.



I trudge home and list it on Craigslist in the lost and found section. I list my ring as well. But a link pops up:@TheRingFinders



It’s a network of folks who specialize in finding lost rings. I email. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I’m contacted by Chris. He tells me it could be very tough.



When you’re dealing with a paved walkway that is well traveled its likely somebody already found it.



But he can come out the next day with his metal detector. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Next day we meet up and he’s already been to location to check it out. He is not optimistic. Says this will probably be a “closure search”. In other words, a search that will likely be fruitless, but will at least allow me to know that I’ve tried everything. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

We survey the pavement and there’s still no sign. He casually mentions that he’d be happy to come back at low tide with a wetsuit to check out the water. It’s a remarkable offer, but I’d hate for him to have to go to that length when it just seems so unlikely. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

He checks the grass strip with the metal detector while Inspect the cracks in the sea wall. We expand the search area a bit while I yammer on. He pulls out his phone and says “Hey wait, can I ask you a question?” — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I come over.



“Sure, what?”



He leans down and grips a wad of grass from the ground.



As he pulls a few stray blades from the clump he asks:



“Is this what your ring looks like?”



He wipes the clump, revealing a glint of silver. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I’m stunned.



Chris’ face lights up. He’s taking video of the reveal.



He loves this shit.



I stammer out “Are you serious?!?” I look closer: — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

I’m still beside myself. This is Chris. He is awesome. pic.twitter.com/kdBM9MVqqm — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

He says that @TheRingFinders are all over and they really love doing this for a living because it just makes people so happy.



And he’s not wrong. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 11, 2020

Image credits: Jon Cryer official Facebook handle

