Game Of Thrones' Final Book May Have The Same Controversial Ending From The TV Show

Games of Thrones ended with its eighth and final season last year. However, the finale of the beloved show was panned by fans who hated how things ended. The final season was full of controversial moments that disappointed many fans.

One of the most shocking moments in the final season was Bran Stark sitting on the Iron Throne and becoming the new King of Westeros. People did not like the set up to this ending and felt like Bran Stark did not deserve to sit on the Iron Throne. But according to the new book, Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series, this final scene will also happen in the Games of Thrones Novel series by author George RR Martin.

Game of Thrones ending will be the same in upcoming novels by George RR Martin

In the newly released book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, author George RR Martin opened up about the early days of the Games of Thrones TV show. According to the book, there are three shocking moments that Martin revealed to DB Weiss and David Benioff. The first shocking moment was Princess Shireen's sacrifice, while the second was the story behind Hodor's name.

The third shocking scene that Martin shared with the TV show writers of Game of Thrones was who would sit on the Iron Throne at the end of the series. This means that Bran Stark sitting on the Throne is not a show exclusive event. Even the novels will follow the same storyline, with Bran Stark eventually becoming the new King of Westeros. However, while the finale will be the same, the story in between will differ greatly. Game of Thrones Season 5 changed many key scenes from the fifth Song of Ice and Fire book.

Moreover, Season 6 of the show was written by DB Weiss and David Benioff, with Martin only providing the pair with footnotes. The sixth Game of Thrones novel, Winds of Winter, will differ significantly from the TV show, as the book introduces multiple new characters who are completely omitted from the show. As of now, there is no official release date for Winds of Winter.

[Image source: Game of Thrones Instagram]