UK's Prince Harry Talks About His Love Story With Meghan Markle: 'Went From Zero To 60'

UK’s Prince Harry opened up about the start of his relationship with his now-wife Meghan Markle in a candid interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show. Harry said that they went from '0 to 60' in the early days of their romance. He further revealed that dating as a member of the Royal Family is "flipped upside down" as early dates are at home and only when they become a couple they are allowed to go out in public.

Harry toured Los Angeles on an open-top double-decker bus with Corden face timing with his wife Meghan Markle. He said that both of them got to spend an ‘enormous’ amount of time together. Also, there were no distractions, which he said was an ‘amazing’ thing. Harry said that he knew that "she's the one" on their second date. “The second date I was starting to think, ‘wow, this is pretty special,’” said the Duke of Sussex. “It wasn’t so much where we went it was just the fact, the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company," he added in a live-streamed interview.

'This is toxic'

He also revealed why he stepped down from the royal duties. Harry said he wanted to avoid the British press, which he described as "toxic" and said that the press limelight was "destroying" his mental health as reported by The Sky. Harry also said that he hadn’t walked away but wanted to get his family out to a healthier environment. "I wanted to get my family out," Harry told Corden in a televised interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an exit from Buckingham Palace, along with their now-21-month-old son Archie Harrison last year. The couple is now waiting for the formal decision on their HRH titles and royal patronages which they are expected to formally lose once their annual probation period ends. Meghan and Harry, who are now expecting their second child, launched a self-funded nonprofit organisation called the Archewell Foundation. It is inspired by their son and has been working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers.

