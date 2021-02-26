UK's Prince Harry Reveals Why He Stepped Down From Royal Duties

UK’s Prince Harry on Thursday revealed why he stepped down from the royal duties in a candid interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show. Harry said he wanted to avoid the British press, which he described as "toxic" and said that the press limelight was "destroying" his mental health as reported by The Sky. Harry also said that he hadn’t walked away but wanted to get his family out to a healthier environment.

Harry toured Los Angeles on an open-top double-decker bus with Corden face timing with his wife Meghan Markle. The 36-year old further alleged that his actions are synonymous with any father or husband. "I wanted to get my family out," Harry told Corden in a televised interview.

After 'Megxit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an exit from Buckingham Palace, along with their now-21-month-old son Archie Harrison last year. The couple is now waiting for the formal decision on their HRH titles and royal patronages which they are expected to formally lose once their annual probation period ends. Meghan and Harry, who are now expecting their second child, launched a self-funded nonprofit organisation called the Archewell Foundation. It is inspired by their son and has been working with the World Central Kitchen charity group to build four Community Relief Centers.

Speaking about his 39-year-old wife Meghan Markle, Harry said that he knew that "she's the one" on their second date. “The second date I was starting to think, ‘wow, this is pretty special,’” said the Duke of Sussex. “It wasn’t so much where we went it was just the fact, the way that we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company," he added in a live-streamed interview.

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Lose All Honorary Titles, Confirms Buckingham Palace

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Address Tensions Within Royal Family In Oprah Interview

All aboard! James is taking Prince Harry for a double-decker tour of Los Angeles and it starts NOW 🚌 pic.twitter.com/hQGwfsjqyX — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021

Not sure that counts, James. pic.twitter.com/8VPyxOI76r — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021

Maaaaybe it's best if we leave the whole "caffeinated beverages in automobiles" thing to Jerry Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/ZuKqHotUxH — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021

Harry appreciates Netflix's The Crown

In the wide-ranging interview, UK’s prince sang The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with the host Corden. He revealed interesting insider scoop such as the Queen had purchased a waffle-maker for his son Archie as a Christmas present. Further, Harry told Corden that he is yet to explore the LA completely as he had little opportunity to go around due to the COVID-19 restrictions and health precautions that his wife and he had been extensively adhering to. Harry appreciated the Netflix series The Crown's portrayal of his family, saying that it wasn’t a “media representation” and "does not pretend to be news”. Additionally, the UK prince revealed that he would love to act in a series with Damian Lewis.

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Lose Their Royal Titles: Reports

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Reunite With Royal Family For Queen's Birthday?