Uncle Drew Cast: A Look At NBA Players Who Played Pivotal Roles In Comedy-sports Drama

Uncle Drew is a sports comedy film released in 2018. It stars Kyrie Irving as the titular character from his Pepsi Max advertisements that began airing in 2012, along with former NBA players Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Aaron Gordon, Reggie Miller, and Nate Robinson, as well as former WNBA player Lisa Leslie. It is a story about a man's dream to win the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem. Take a look at Uncle Drew cast.

Cast of Uncle Drew

Kyrie Irving as Uncle Drew

Kyrie Irving plays the role of Uncle Drew who is a basketball legend who was supposed to play in the Rucker Classic basketball tournament. Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player for the team Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association(NBA). A six-time All-Star and two-time member of the All-NBA team, he won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

Lil Rel Howrey as Dax Winslow

Lil Rel Howrey plays the role of Dax Winslow who is a streetball team manager who hires Uncle Drew when he loses his team to a rival. Lil Rel Howery is an American actor and comedian. Howery is best known for his roles as Robert Carmichael in NBC's television comedy series The Carmichael Show (2015–2017) and as TSA officer Rod Williams in the horror film Get Out (2017). He also starred in the TV series Rel, which he also created and co-produced.

Shaquille O'Neal as Big Fella

Shaquille O'Neal plays the role of Big Fella who is a team member of Uncle Drew’s team. He holds a grudge against Drew as he slept with his wife. Shaquille O’Neal is an American former professional basketball player and current sports analyst on the television program Inside the NBA on TNT. He is widely considered one of the greatest players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) history. At 7 ft 1 in (2.16 m) tall and 325 pounds (147 kg), he was one of the tallest and heaviest players ever. O'Neal played for six teams over his 19-year career.

Chris Webber as Preacher

Chris Webber plays the role of Preacher who is a member of Uncle Drew’s team. He is a five-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA Team member, a former NBA Rookie of the Year, and a former number one overall NBA draftee. In college, he was a first-team All-American who led the team Michigan Wolverines' 1991 consisting of freshman class called Fab Five. The team reached the 1992 and 1993 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship games as freshmen and sophomores.

Other members of Uncle Drew cast

Reggie Miller as Willbur

Nate Robinson as Boots

Erica Ash as Maya

Mike Epps as Louis

