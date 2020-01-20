Jennifer Aniston Has Always Dreamt Of Suiting Up As 'Wonder Woman'

Jennifer Aniston has played a variety of roles throughout her illustrious career in Hollywood, which has spanned decades. And after her SAG Award win on Sunday for her role as Alex levy in The Morning Show, the actor made a revelation that one of the things she has always wanted to do was suit up as one of the DC superheroes.

Sag Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston reveals her love for Wonder Woman

In a conversation with the reporters backstage after accepting her trophy, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has always wanted to be Wonder Woman, but she waited too long. The superhero role was most recently portrayed by Gal Gadot in the 2017 film. Jennifer Anniston added that maybe she has a lot to do and that she honestly believes she is just kicking into a creative stride. The actor also added that she has just discovered a new love towards it in a new way that she was not even aware of. Aniston further explained that it almost feels as if she has a new pair of eyes and that she is able to see what it is that she can achieve as an actor.

After her most recent work in the American-drama web TV series, Jennifer Aniston also expressed her desire to return back to the comedic genre as she claimed she wanted to do more of comedies and have some laughs while doing it. Speaking of her Morning Show win, Aniston said that she is shrieking as she did not see it coming at all, so for her, the victory was very exciting and overwhelming. The actor was nominated alongside actors like Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Jodie Comer, and Elisabeth Moss for their respective works.

