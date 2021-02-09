'Things I’ve Been Affected By': Priyanka Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours In ‘Unfinished’

Actress Priyanka Chopra who has successfully created a mark with her acting and singing talent globally is super excited about the release of her memoir ‘Unfinished.’ The actress who is busy these days promoting her book, recently addressed the rumours about having plastic surgery done. In her interview with Asian Style Magazine, the actress spoke about how she has kept things straight in the book and has reportedly written about a filmmaker who had commented upon her body structure in her initial career days and had asked to fix her 'proportions'.

Priyanka Chopra shares a story about a director

When she was asked about the reason behind sharing the story of the filmmaker, the actress revealed that she has not written anything to clarify it to the people now. She has written about the milestones in life. She has given space and has opened up certain things that she had kept personal in her heart and aff4ected her all through her life.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Sneak Peek Into 'Unfinished' Ahead Of Book Release

Read: Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari Share Helpline Numbers

According to The Independent, Priyanka in her memoir recalled an incident involving the first film director she met with after being crowned Miss World in 2000.

“After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book. “I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment.”

Following the incident, she mentioned that the encounter with the director left her feeling small and she had then parted ways with the manager who then did not stand up for her. Her memoir is slated to release on February 9. Further, Priyanka Chopra who is basking in the success of her latest released film The White Tiger continued and said that she is a part of the entertainment business, which is kind of patriarchal and she had to be really tough in order to make her mark.

She revealed that when entertainers show their weakness, people enjoy pulling them down and that when she learned to keep her walls up and not let anyone encroach upon it. Priyanka also explained that she did her job to the fullest, and did not talk about things that she overcame in life and in her professional career. But, now with the kind of maturity she has shown towards her work, Priyanka confessed that she can now easily discuss things about her past and this book is not sort of any clarification, it's about her story of life through her eyes. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress appeared in two back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She also recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Text For You in the UK.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Weekend Involves 'Sleep, Sign 800 Copies Of Unfinished, Repeat'

Read: Times When Priyanka Chopra Went Bold Gracefully For Some Scenes Of Her Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.