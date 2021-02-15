New Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Promises To Bring Back The Age Of Superheroes

A few days ago, Zack Snyder announced that a new Justice League trailer will be arriving soon. Since then the makers have shared multiple clips from the project hyping up the fans. Now the official Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer has been dropped giving fans a glimpse of the much-anticipated project.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares New Justice League Trailer Date With Fresh Clip; Watch

Official Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer arrives

On February 14, a new Zack Snyder’s Justice trailer was released on the internet. It starts with the death of Superman scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a quote from Lex Luthor. Diana Prince and Bruce Wayne are seen getting the knowledge of the upcoming apocalypse. Fans get their first look at popular DC Comics villain Darkseid and his army, with Steppenwolf bending his knee and promising to destroy Earth. A small glimpse at Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash is there in the clip.

As expected, the new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer gives much-unseen footage featuring the superhero team along with Lois Lane, and others. It ends with the much-awaited clip of Jared Leto as Joker. It seems to be in the Knightmare sequence. The Joker is wearing a SWAT jacket talking to Batman and Cyborg is also standing beside the cape crusader. The much-anticipated project is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021. Check out Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer below.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

Also Read | Zack Snyder Explains What Additional Footage Will Be In His 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder's Justice League has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen. Some new faces will also be a part of the Snyder Cut.

The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. Zack Snyder left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial duties. The theatrical version received mostly negative reviews and failed to match expectations at the box office. Now, the upcoming Snyder Cut will be a four-hour-long movie.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Have 2.5 Hours Of Unseen Footage, Reveals Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.