Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros Has 'no Interest' In 'Justice League 2'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been long-awaited by many DC Extended Universe fans. As the project is arriving next month, there are questions if the filmmaker will have another outing in the superhero franchise, which was his initial plan. Now, Snyder revealed that he does not think a sequel of his movie will be anticipated by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Zack Snyder says Warner Bros. has no interest in his Justice League 2

In a recent interview with I Minutemen (via Comicbook), Zack Snyder talked about the possibility of Justice League 2 as his upcoming version will leave the door open for a sequel. He said that as far as he knows, the reality is, there is “no interest and/or appetite” to do more of those superhero movies from Warner Bros Studios. The filmmaker mentioned that they do not intend to do these films with him, anyway.

He asserted that he did his best on the creation of the Justice League and brought together the different personalities. That idea is what the upcoming movie is about, he noted. Zack Snyder added that there is a suggestion of course about a sequel in his Justice League cut, as there would be within any of these movies, of a larger universe that is still out there.

Zack Snyder is the pioneer director of the DCEU as he helmed the first film Man of Steel (2013). He then directed Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). Snyder left the 2017 project due to personal reasons and Joss Whedon was called for the directorial work, which led to an extensive change in the movie. Justice League failed at the box office with criticism from the viewers and critics. Soon fans started the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign demanding the filmmaker’s original version of the movie.

Now the campaign is coming to fruition with Zack Snyder's Justice League arriving on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. It has many unseen elements like Darkseid, Martian Manhunter, the Joker, and more. Fans are hyped for the four-hour-long movie.

