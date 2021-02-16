Zack Snyder Admits It Was "difficult" To Shoot New 'Justice League' Scenes Amid Pandemic

Following endless campaigns by DC fans for Zack Snyder's Justice League to see the light of day, the director's cut will be released on HBO Max next month. Snyder worked this past year to finish the film, and did additional photography on his Justice League cut in October 2020. It was in the midst of coronavirus pandemic when most of the productions were on halt. Now, the filmmaker admitted that it was difficult to shoot during the COVID-19 crisis.

'It was difficult filming new Justice League scenes during the pandemic'

In a recent interview with Minutemen, via comicbook.com, Zack Snyder shared how extra Justice League shooting was hard for him during the global pandemic and how he pulled it off with the help of his experience on another project, Army of the Dead. He said that there are protocols now in place, so when they shoot, there is a way to do it. The director mentioned that they just shot the Army of the Dead prequel, which was done in Prague, and they had to shoot the entire movie during the coronavirus pandemic and his team did an "amazing" job.

He stated that when they shot extra Justice League scenes, they had just done some additional photography for Army of the Dead. So they were all in the zone with how to do it. Snyder explained that on the JL reshoots they had worked out the testing, and social distancing, they had different zones — red, yellow, green — the red zone was where the actors had to have no PPE, and everyone had to be "really careful" in the middle, and as they go back there were more layers of protection. The filmmaker noted that it was hard and difficult to complete.

Zack Snyder asserted that it was hard to operate because they had PPE on. However, he noted that it worked out "pretty" good. The director mentioned that in the additional photography he shot, cinematography Fabian Wagner did an amazing job on the movie. He cannot wait for the audience to see it. Snyder stated that his Justice League cut is "beautiful and really stunning" and called Wagner a genius. He revealed that the cinematographer was not able to come to Justice League shooting location for the additional photography. But it worked out fine in the end, he claimed.

