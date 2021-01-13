'Unpolished' Cast: Actors Of The Reality Television Series Revolving Around Martone Family

Unpolished is a reality show that focuses on the Martone family who runs a salon in New York. Season 2 of the show released yesterday on January 12, 2021, and it revolves around the busy lives of Lexi and Bria and how they dealt with the pandemic. The show also shows the two of them dealing with the tragic and unexpected passing away of their father, Big Mike. Their mother Jennifer takes up the administrative lead at the salon as the family experiences financial and emotional turmoil. Read on to know about the cast of Unpolished.

Unpolished cast

Lexi Martone

Lexi Martone is a nail artist at the Salon Martone, which is run by the Martone sisters, Lexi and Bria, while their mother Jennifer Martone dons the role of a manager and their grandma, who is fondly known as 'Foxy Grandma', helps the girls at the salon as a stylist. Prior to making her mark on the show, Lexi had already managed to acquire several fans thanks to showcasing her intricate nail artwork on her social media pages. The talented artist once dreamt of a career as a fashion designer. But eventually discovered that her canvas of choice wasn't fabrics but nails. So, she began focussing on honing her nail art skills, which led to the 28-year-old artist landing A-list celebrity clients like Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

Bria Martone

Bria Martone is Lexi's sister and also runs the Salon Martone in New York. While her sister is a popular nail artist and her mother looks after the administration, Bria specializes in hair and make-up. The 24-year-old is full of talent and doesn't shy away from giving her clients bold hairstyles. Apart from hair, Bria is also great at makeup, having completed her Masters in Aesthetics, and is also a licensed cosmetologist.

Jennifer Martone

Jennifer Martone is the mother to Lexi and Bria and also works as the manager and administrative head at the Salone Martone in New York. Jennifer recently opened up about the death of her husband Big Mike to People's Magazine and stated that during the pandemic, the family's salon and her husband's business shut down, and he got really sick. Big Mike was a part of the show in season one but passed away due to cancer recently. Other casts in the show include Matt Mancuso, who is Bria's husband, Olivia DeLaurentis and Joe Fraumeni.

Image Credits: Lexi Martone Official Instagram Account

