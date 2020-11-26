Johnny Depp's Fans Decide To 'boycott' 'Fantastic Beasts 3' As Mads Mikkelsen Replaces Him

On Wednesday, i.e. November 26, 2020, Warner Bros. confirmed Deadline's report suggesting that Mads Mikkelsen has replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The news of the actor's exit from the fantasy film series comes after Depp lost a major libel suit against The Sun in the UK. Thus, an upset Twitterati has voiced their opinion about the same on the micro-blogging platform as they seek 'Justice for Johnny Depp'.

Why was Johnny Depp asked to resign from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise?

Yesterday, in an official press release, Warner Bros. announced that the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as the new Gellert Grindelwald in their highly-anticipated fantasy film Fantastic Beasts 3. An excerpt from the press release read, "Mads Mikkelsen (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Hannibal,” “Casino Royale”) has been cast as Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the third “Fantastic Beasts” film. The latest installment in the series is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London". Earlier, Depp had taken to his Instagram handle to share an open typewritten letter wherein he revealed being asked to resign from his role in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film.

His letter read, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request". However, ever since the news of the 57-year-old actor's exit from the upcoming film broke the internet, hundreds and thousands of fans have expressed their disappointment regarding the same on social media. Many also took to Twitter to share their plans of boycotting the film because of the makers' decision while a lot of them sought justice for him by making Depp trend on the micro-blogging platform.

While one user tweeted writing, "I'm still not happy what WB did to Johnny Depp. Depp will ALWAYS be Grindelwald", another expressed tweeting, "as much as I love watching fantastic beast I won't be watching it. Johnny Depp deserves that role and better".

Check out Twitterati's reaction below:

I'm still not happy what WB did to Johnny Depp. Depp will ALWAYS be Grindelwald. Mads is a great actor, I'm sure he'll do a great job. I'm still going to be seeing the last 3 Fantastic Beast films because im invested in these stories. — The Sushi King 🍣👑 (@Gabebigdog) November 26, 2020

Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to be taking over Johnny Depp's role as whatshisface evil dude in the new fantastic beasts film /wails/ mad because 1. Johnny Depp didn't deserve to be fired. And 2. The HP fandom is gonna get their greasy hands on Mads, and 3. It's... JKR :/ — Evil Santa 🍷 (@That80sCat) November 26, 2020

If Mads Mikkelsen will be Grindelwald, impress us. But I don't think I can watch Fantastic Beasts 3 without Johnny Depp. Both are great actors but boycott Warner Bros.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald — 𝖄𝖔𝖚𝖗 𝕳𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘 👑 (@Victrixa) November 26, 2020

The goal is to make Warner lose a lot of money. People don't want to see #JohnnyDepp's abuser in "Aquaman 2" as Warner fired Johnny, who is the real victim of abuse, after he had started filming "Fantastic Beasts 3" for 3 weeks. Reaching Warner financially would be a hard lesson. — 🍩🍉M.G. Justice For Johnny Depp⚔🛡⚖ Waldman🍁🍂🎃 (@mg_violette) November 23, 2020

