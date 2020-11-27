'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry recently got engaged with longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.The 51-year-old actor opened up about his decision to propose to his girlfriend to People Magazine and said that he decided to get engaged and he feels lucky to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.The duo has been dating since 2018. Hurwitz previously shared a sweet message dedicated to Perry on Valentine's Day.

Mathew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew's fiancee is a talent manager and producer and she has been in a relationship with Matthew since last December. According to Page, this year on Valentine’s Day, she took to her private Instagram page and penned a romantic post for the actor and expressed her love for him. "The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite." Page Six also reported that Perry was previously in a six-year long relationship with actor Lizzy Caplan. The couple broke up in 2012.

Meanwhile, the series that ran successfully for a decade has a huge fan base even after 16 years of it going off-air. Fans of Friends have eagerly been waiting for the reunion of the show for a very long time. A lead actor of the show, Matthew Perry (Chandler) has recently revealed that the Friends reunion will finally be taking place sometime in March 2021.

The Friends reunion was originally supposed to be shot back in March 2020 with a live audience. But, all those plans were scrapped with the COVID-19 lockdown. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt then said in May 2020 that the company was hopeful about this special reunion to be shot by the end of summer (2020). But, once again, those plans couldn’t work out due to the situation with the virus. Recently, on November 12, 2020, Matthew Perry, one of the lead actors from the series, took to his official Twitter handle to reveal that the Friends reunion will be taking place in March 2021. Teasing the fans, Matthew Perry said that he and the rest of his “FRIENDS” will be having a “busy year”.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

