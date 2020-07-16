Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'FRIENDS' Fame Matt Le Blanc’s 'Then And Now' Photo Is Unmissable

It's a known fact that FRIENDS is one of the most popular American sitcoms. Every now and then, several throwback pictures of the FRIENDS cast gets surfaced online. Currently, a throwback picture of Joey aka Matt Le Blanc is surfacing online, which is a comparison between his younger self and his present look.

In the first picture, Matt Le Blanc looks young and is seen donning a big wide smile. Not to miss the iconic bob haircut he has in his picture. In the adjacent picture, he is seen giving a wide smile as he poses for a picture. Matt Le Blanc is seen sporting a black pantsuit paired with a white shirt. Take a look at this amazing transformation of Matt Le Blanc.

(Image courtesy: Chandler Bing fanpage Instagram)

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the picture. The post also received positive comments and several likes. Netizens went on to comment about the transformation of the actor. Some of them could not believe that it was him while the rest were all hearts for him.

Also Read| Matt LeBlanc Reveals A Weird 'Friends' Experience With A Helicopter Shot Of His Roof, Read

About FRIENDS

FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

FRIENDS has been nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, out of which the show has secured 6. The show has also won awards like the People's Choice Award, the GLAAD Media Award, the American Comedy Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award. As per reports, the makers of FRIENDS will soon shoot the reunion of the show.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' has got 'Friends' Joey Tribbiani stumped; here's why

FRIENDS reunion

The much-awaited reunion of FRIENDS will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. Reportedly, FRIENDS was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May, claims a report. However, the streaming service is running all 236 episodes of FRIENDS through the original sitcom's iconic 10-season run.

Also Read| Hina Khan delivers the classic Joey line 'how you doin?', co-star Kushal Tandon reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.