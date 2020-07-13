Hina Khan Delivers The Classic Joey Line 'how You Doin?', Co-star Kushal Tandon Reacts

Actor Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and delivered the classic Joey line from Friends. The stunning pictures of the actor are doing the rounds on social media. Her pictures got inundated in comments from fans and her co-stars. Read on for more details.

Hina Khan stuns in a white top

Hina Khan wore a white top which she paired with a pair of blue denim and a black belt. The actor went with intricate neckpiece to amp up her outfit as she flaunted her short hair ombre look. Check out the picture below.

Hina Khan delivers the classic Joey line 'how you doin'?'

Fans of Hina Khan look up to her for fashion inspiration and style tips. However this time, they are going gaga over the caption that she put up along with her picture. Kushal Tandon, her co-star in the web series, 'Unlock' was one of the firsts to comment on the picture. Check out his comment below.

Apart from co-stars, many fans flooded the post with their comments. They showered the actor with love and praised her for her looks and style. Several other fans told the actor that she looks stunning. Read the comments below.

Fan reactions

Hina Khan on the work front

Hina Khan marked her debut in Bollywood this year with Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked in which she starred alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles. She has also starred in Zee5's horror-thriller drama web film titled Unlock and shared the screen space with Kushal Tandon in the lead role. She will next be seen playing the role of a blind girl Gosha in the Indo-Hollywood project titled, The Country of the Blind.

According to a leading media portal, Hina Khan has been approached by the makers of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded to perform a dance on the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, with Sidharth Shukla who is the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Both Hina and Sidharth have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the earlier seasons. Meanwhile, other actors like Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karishma Tanna have also been reportedly approached by the makers of the show.

