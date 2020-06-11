Anushka Sharma's 'Bulbbul' Has Got 'Friends' Joey Tribbiani Stumped; Here's Why

Anushka Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz recently produced and released Paatal Lok a web series. The show has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. After the success of Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma's production house is all set to release a new Netflix original film on June 24, 2020. This film is titled, Bulbbul.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared the first look and the motion poster of her latest production Bulbbul. After the release of the first poster, many people have made several memes out of the motion poster. Anushka shared one of these Bulbbul memes on her profile and it will surely leave you in splits. Check it out below:

Anushka Sharma shares a crazy meme on Bulbbul

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story on June 11 and shared a meme. In the meme, she showed how Joey from 'Friends' was shocked after realizing that Bulbbul is actually a ghost and not an angel. This famous meme template is created from the hit TV sitcom Friends. The picture of Joye is from the time when he realizes that Ross is the father of Rachel's kid. Take a look at the meme here.

The first look poster of the film has created a lot of excitement among fans.The film has been in production since 2019 and no details of the film has been released yet. Take a look at the first look poster of Bulbbul here.

In the caption of her post, Anushka introduced Bulbbul and gave insights about the film. She wrote the film is a fantastic tale of self-discovery and justice which will be based on the backdrop of lore, mystery and intrigue. She also shared her excitement for sharing more details about the film.

Netflix has announced several projects in collaboration with Indian filmmakers. It was reported that Anushka Sharma will not be seen in Bulbbul. It is expected that her film will be a suspense-thriller which will also include mystical elements. The film features Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. The two were last seen together in the film Laila Majnu which released in 2018.

