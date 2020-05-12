Leonardo DiCaprio Displays His Fatherly Side With Tobey Maguire's Daughter

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been a part of many successful movies over the years. The 40-year old actor is still admired and most of his movies are widely anticipated by fans. He has also received several accolades for his work. Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted with Tobey Maguire's wife Jennifer Meyer and their daughter Ruby. Read on to know more details about Leonardo DiCaprio showcasing his paternal side with Tobey Maguire's daughter, Ruby:

Leonardo DiCaprio's friendship with Tobey Maguire has gone long and strong. DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have worked on three films together. DiCaprio was seen on a day out spending time with Tobey Maguire's wife and daughter. The actor sported a grey newsboy cap and a basic grey T-shirt with white shorts. DiCaprio along with Tobey Maguire's wife and daughter were all seen having a chilled out day in New York City.

Leonardo is very close to Toby and his family. He also attended Ruby's production of Beauty And The Beast in the Pacific Palisades. Later on, Tobey Maguire also tagged along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruby and wife Jennifer Meyer. Toby was spotted with Leonardo as they all spent time in the city. Toby was seen giving a piggyback ride to daughter, Ruby as they walked around the city. Toby and wife Jennifer got married in 2007 and they had a son in 2009. The couple, however, parted ways in 2017.

