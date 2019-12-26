Best Amanda Seyfried Movies To Watch At The End Of The Year 2019; See List

Amanda Seyfried is known best for her excellent acting and her knowledge of theatre and film. The actor has been a part of some great movies in the Hollywood film industry. Seyfried started her career with the movie Mean Girls in the year 2004 and, since then, bagged some great movies and awards for her acting.

Here are the best movies by Amanda Seyfried:

Mean Girls

The movie Mean Girls was Amanda's debut movie in Hollywood. Amanda had a supporting role in the movie. She was highly appreciated for her comic timing and her one-liners in the movie by the fans. It also starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler. It traces the story of Cady Heron, who gets mixed up with the mean world of the Plastics in a new school. The movie was directed by Mark Waters.

Nine Lives

The movie Nine Lives is another multi-starrer flick which starred Amanda Seyfried. The movie was released in the year 2005. It traced the journeys of nine women who deal with the trials and tribulations that they face in life. The movie was directed by Rodrigo García. Amanda Seyfried plays the character of Samanta who is torn between her non-communicative parents. She played the role of a troubled teenager very convincingly, according to fans.

Letters to Juliet

Amanda Seyfried starred in the movie Letters to Juliet in the year 2010. Amanda plays the role of Sophie, an aspiring writer, who travels to Verona, Italy and meets a group called Secretaries to Juliet who help young women with their problems. The movie also stars Marcia DeBonis and Gael García Bernal.

Les Miserables

Les Miserables, released in the year 2012, is a movie adaptation of the book Les Miserables by Victor Hugo. The movie is a multi-starrer flick that includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Helena Bonham Carter, and Eddie Redmayne. The movie was directed by Tom Hooper. It traces the journey of Jean Valjean, who is on the run from a ruthless police officer Javert. Seyfried plays the character of Cosette, who is taken care of by Valjean. Her love for her adoptive father is shown beautifully by Seyfried. Her chemistry with Eddie Redmayne was also appreciated by fans.

Mamma Mia!

Amanda Seyfried starred in the musical Mamma Mia! in the year 2008. The movie starred a great bunch of actors like Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski. The movie was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Seyfried plays the role of Sophie, who is the daughter of Donna played by Meryl Streep. Her portrayal of a spunky, outgoing girl was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike.

