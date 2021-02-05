'Upload' Season 2 Filming Has Officially Started; Check Out First BTS Photo

Upload is a science fiction comedy-drama web television series. The first season premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2020 and earned appreciation from the audiences. Following the success, it was renewed for another season. Now the production on the project has started.

Upload season 2 is back in production

Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Upload season 2 has commenced shooting. They shared the first behind-the-sets picture featuring Upload season 2 cast. It has Robbie Amell holding the clap slate and beside him is Allegra Edwards. Zainab Johnson is standing at the back as she holds a face shield. Owen Daniels gives a quirky expression. Take a look at the picture below:

Upload Season 2 shooting location is said to be Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The crew had to reach the place 14-days prior to production as a mandatory protocol for safety against coronavirus or COVID-19. The filming for the first season was also held at the same place. More about another Upload season 2 shooting location is not known. It is expected to conclude work in the next two-three months.

Upload season 2 cast has Robbie Amell in the lead as he reprises Nathan Brown, along with Andy Allo as Nora Anthony, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Kevin Bigley as Luke, and Josh Banday as Ivan. The series is developed by The Officer creator Greg Daniels. The first season had 10-episodes.

Upload takes place in the distant future in 2033. Humans are able to upload themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing, depending on their will to spend money for it. The series centers around the computer programmer Nathan who faces death but gets uploaded to the very expensive Lake View, with the cost covered by his girlfriend, Ingrid. In the Upload world, Nathan tries to adjust to the pros and cons of digital heaven and builds a bond with a living customer service rep, Nora.

Upload then follows their lives and hints that Nathan’s accident was something that was planned. The first season ended with Nathan going down to a lower level of upload. Fans are excited to see what the upcoming season will offer.

