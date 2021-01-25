'Invincible' Release Date On Amazon Prime Video Out With First Footage; Check Out

Amazon Prime Video is coming up with an adult animated superhero drama series, Invincible. It is based on the comic book character of the same name by The Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman. The voice cast has some well-known names from Hollywood. Now, its premiere date and the first official clip are shared by the makers.

Invincible release date and first footage out

Robert Kirkman’s Invincible release date has been provided to the fans by Amazon Prime Video. It is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on March 26, 2021, with the first three episodes. Then, a new episode will be dropping each Friday until April 30, 2021. The series is expected to have eight episodes, each having a run time of around 60 minutes.

The plot has Mark Grayson as a normal teenager, whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. The boy begins to develop powers of his own as he turns 17 and enters into his dad’s teaching. The first footage of Invincible shows the same as it has Mark being taught by his father on how to overcome his fear. He is also seen donning the superhero suit in the end. Check out the video below.

Rober Kirkman's Invincible cast and more

The animated series has some big names voicing various characters. It includes Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, Mark Hamill as Art Rosebaum, J. K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, and Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot.

Other Invincible cast features Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Nicole Byer as Fiona and Vanessa, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

Simon Racioppa, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder serve as executive producers on the series. The production company involved is Kirkman and Alpert’s Skybound. Robert Kirkman's Invincible is said to have Racioppa as the showrunner. There is a good buzz among the fans for the series.

