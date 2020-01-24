Urban Horror Movies & Scary Social Thrillers That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Horror movies tell stories of the undead, ghosts, and other supernatural beings. Many people from across the globe enjoy horror movies.

Many moviemakers concentrate on urban areas to create epic films. However, making urban horrors and thrillers can be a daunting task and an expensive investment. Still, many filmmakers created iconic dramas even with such challenges.

For the people who love to enjoy horror and thriller dramas, here is a list of some of the best urban horror movies and social thrillers that you must-see at least once.

Attack The Block (2011)

The storyline of Attack the Block focuses on a group of teenagers who attempt to steal from a woman. The teens witness the arrival of a terrifying extraterrestrial creatures that attack the leader of the group, Moses.

The group of teens have to prevent the alien invasion and the earth. Starring John Boyega who went on to be a major part of the new Star Wars franchise, this sci-fi horror movie is perfect to enjoy a good entertainment experience.

Rear Window (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this classic horror drama stars James Stewart as a photojournalist who is forced to heal from a broken leg in his tiny apartment. As the days pass, the bored man starts noticing the comings and goings of the neighbours in his block.

Later he witnesses a murder happen nearby. The movie revolves around the scary murders and fear of the killer.

American Psycho (2000)

Mary Harron's American Psycho starring Christian Bale is taken from Bret Easton Ellis's contentious novel of the same name. Bale plays the character of an infamous Wall Street madman, Patrick Batemen. The movie focuses on the lives of the wealthy socialites and habitual drug users around Bateman.

This psychological thriller movie unravels the change in behaviour and mentality of Bateman, who may or may not be murdering everyone around him. American Psycho turns out to be an excellent illustration of the consumerism and excess that characterised the life of the evolving New York City in the late 1980s.

