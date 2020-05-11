'CID' 2013 Episode Featured A Deadly Virus Similar To The Coronavirus? Check Details

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made a lot of people look back to pop culture properties like films or TV series which have previously showcased a similar phenomenon. Be it Contagion or Outbreak, people on the internet have pointed out a number of pop culture entities that have showcased the results of a global pandemic.

Now, it has been brought to light by many internet users on social media that Sony TV's longest-running crime series CID also had an episode that dealt with a biological virus, which mirrors the current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Case of the Deadly Virus - CID episode

The Case of the Deadly Virus CID episode has evidently drawn some similarities to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In the episode, a voiceover states that the virus spreads like wildfire and takes lives as it transmits from person to person. The episode also features a doctor informing his colleague that the virus can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and shaking hands, which strikes some shocking similarities about the ongoing pandemic.

Still from The Case of the Deadly virus CID episode

Actor Shivaji Satam, who essayed the role of ACP in CID recently interviewed with a news daily where he revealed that The Case of the Deadly Virus is one of his favourite episodes in the entire series. Shivaji Satam also drew similarities between the ongoing pandemic and the episode. He stated that the outbreak in the episode was more or less similar to the current outbreak.

Previously, a film named Contagion from 2011 was also brought to light by many internet users. The film had a number of similarities with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and also showcased an accurate representation of what a global pandemic would look like. Some internet users believe that the film actually 'predicted' the coronavirus outbreak. A Korean show had also showcased a virus named 'Mutant Coronavirus'.

