Urban Swimming Areas To Take A Break From All Your Urban Woes!

Urban swimming areas generally refer to the natural ponds or lakes in cities where many locals and visitors relax. These locales provide a perfect site to take a break from city life to bring yourself a little closer to nature. Take a look at the top suggestions from all over the globe that would serve as the perfect wild swimming areas in metro cities.

ALSO READ | Swimming: Important Health Benefits Of This Fitness Activity

Hampstead ponds, London

Hampstead is one of the urban locales in London. It is considered as one of the best spots in the sprawling Hampstead Heath which abodes three bathing ponds which have existed for a long time. The Highgate Men’s Pond and Kenwood Ladies’ Pond are open the whole year round. For those who like challenging themselves by opting for a cold ice swim, this is the perfect site for you. The banks are lined up with trees and small birds are the common visitors here to make you feel near to nature.

Image credits: VictorHuang on Canva

ALSO READ| Swimming Tips: What You Should Know Before Diving In For A Swim?

Aare River, Bern

Aare river is known to be one of Europe’s cleanest rivers that is perfectly apt for those who like swimming in the wild. It is so popular that the locals have started swimming in these waters to and from work when the temperature soars. There is even an apt space just nearby the river at Marzili to dry off yourself in the sun. Try to check out the Gelateria di Berna which is located just near the Aare river to get a taste of Bern’s best icecreams.

Image credits: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| Video Of Fishes Swimming Upstream In The Rivers Of Western Ghats Amuses Netizens

The Forty Foot, Dublin

The Forty Foot is Ireland’s most popular swimming area, the cliff is located south of the Dublin Bay and is situated in the area known as Sandycove. People jump off from the cliff and enjoy a swim here from time to time. You can even take a break in the coffee shop located nearby, called Hatch Coffee, to reach back home with a perfect brew in your hand.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Bronte Baths, Sydney

Sydney is considered to have the best ocean baths in the world. Bronte Baths is one such famous location that is situated adjacent to Bronte beach in Sydney. One can enjoy the feel of the ocean here on a scorching Australian summer day. You can even try out the famous Bronte Belo café near the beach for a perfect sip of coffee.

Image credits: Shutterstock

ALSO READ| Khelo India Youth Games: Assam, Karnataka Clinch Double Gold In Swimming