Vanessa Hudgens Sips On Wine As She Joins Ashley Tisdale For The HSM TikTok Challenge

Just recently, Ashley Tisdale graced her fans with a video of her grooving to the tunes of the popular High School Musical song We're All in This Together. It was her attempt to try to bring some joy into the lives of her fans. She added in her caption that it is a good way to workout during the self-quarantine. While fans started gushing over the video, the actor was quickly joined by co-star Vanessa Hudgens to groove to the song.

Vanessa Hudgens guzzles on wine while she takes on Ashley Tisdale's HSM TikTok challenge

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens: Popular Movies Of 'Bad Boys For Life' Actress To Binge-watch This Weekend

Posting a collaboration of the two on her social media, Vanessa Hudgens posted a TikTok video of her grooving to the song alongside Ashley Tisdale. While Ashley is happily dancing to the tunes of the High School Musical song, Vanessa is guzzling down wine while she dances. She captioned the post, "Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into TikTok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee"

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens' Casual Looks That Are Worth Taking Style Tips From

Ashley Tisdale was quick to respond to the video. She added in the comments that Vanessa Hudgens should have done the dance. Fans were also quick to jump into the comments to reminiscing the good old High School Musical days.

Many fans started tagging Zac Efron, the original Troy Bolton, in the comments telling him that it is his turn now. But it seems that the dance has not yet caught the actor's attention. However, Bart Johnson, who plays Troy's father in the series, quickly gave an "Outstanding" to the girls.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her 'divine Feminine Angel' & It's Not Who You'd Expect, See Pic

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.