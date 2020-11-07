Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Chiselled Body In Bikini As Part Of 'Distractions' Series

On November 6, 2020, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of bikini pictures from her earlier vacations. She captioned it saying that she feels like everyone could use a 'random vacation' right now. In another post captioned as 'Distractions part 2', she also shared a picture of her on the beach. Take a look.

Vanessa Hudgens's throwback vacation pics

The High School Musical star shared four pictures wearing a red and white bikini with black shades and hair tied up in a bun. Many of her fans complimented the beauty by dropping hearts and love-struck emoticons. A user wrote, “Girl you bring heatness in November” on the post. She captioned the second picture as, “Distractions part 2- When u tryin to get the shot but the water isn’t cooperating loool”. Jelani Alladin also commented on her picture, “Please tell me someone has made a WAP joke about this” with laughing emoticons.

Vanessa looked stunning in both the posts giving major bikini goals to her fans. Many of her fans asked her about her diet and fitness routine. She shared the pictures in a humorous way as the country’s still waiting for the election results. After a few hours again, she went on to share a picture in a white bikini with her loose hair and black shades. She captioned it as, “Oh man. And the wait continues. Wishing for this amount of serenity for us all (once again an old pic lol)”. Her fans drooled over it again and one user wrote, “This is the content we need.” Another user wrote, “Keep blessing us, yes queen”.

Vanessa Hudgens is an American actor, singer, and producer. She debuted with Thirteen in 2003 and gained popularity through High School Musical movie series. In March 2020, amidst the ongoing pandemic, she made a video saying it is inevitable that people will die from the COVID-19. It caused controversy because she minimised the impact of the disease and the need to take precautions.

