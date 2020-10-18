Zac Efron's Birthday: 10 Unseen Photos Of Young Heartthrob

Along with his acting skills, Zac Effron has also impressed the audience with his melodious voice. His performance managed to win him several accolades. Zac Efron never fails to charm his fans and is an icon for the millennial generation. Here are 10 unseen photos of young Zac to fawn over on the occasion of his birthday. See the list below.

Zac Efron’s unseen photos

More About Zac Efron

Zac’s full name is Zachary David Alexandra Efron. If you ever wondered about Zac Efron’s age, then the ever-green actor turned 33-years-old on October 18. The heartthrob actor began his career in the early 2000s. Zac Efron’s debut in High School Musical was a turning point in his career life. He rose to prominence for his leading role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. He was often referred to as Troy and his charming personality became an icon among the young masses.

About High School Musical

High School Musical often referred to as HSM is a romantic musical film that was created by Peter Barsocchini. The film premiered in the year 2006 as a Disney Channel Original Movie and gained success as soon as it hit the floors. After huge popularity, it was followed by a television sequel. The ensemble cast featured Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman.

The plot of the film featured a star athlete and basketball player Troy Bolton who falls in love with a shy and smart girl, Gabriella Montez essayed by Vanessa Hudgens. The two characters are complete opposites and meet while singing Karaoke on New Year’s Eve. Later, they find out that they both belong to the same high school. They grow close to each other and become inseparable. However, a roller-coaster of high school drama event occurs in their lives.

Other movies of Zac Efron

After gaining success as Troy Bolton from High School Musical, Zac became a heartthrob among the masses. He featured in several films and flaunted his charming persona. Some of Zac’s movies include Hairspray, comedy film 17 Again, and New Year’s Eve. Zac also featured in The Lucky One, The Paperboy, Neighbors, The Greatest Showman and Baywatch.

