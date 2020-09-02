Vanessa Hudgens' 'WAP' Dance Video Goes Viral; Here's How Twitterati Reacted

The WAP dance challenge is going viral on the internet with numerous fans and celebrities uploading their dance videos on social media. High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, too did a dance routine on the song with her friend, singer GG Magree. The video of the two has gone viral on the internet and fans have flooded social media with their reactions as they can’t seem to get over it.

Vanessa WAP video goes viral

Vanessa Hudgens and GG uploaded their WAP dance video challenge which they performed in their backyard. The two were seen performing the dance routine just like Cardi B and Megan from the official music video of WAP. Hudgens and GG were seen twerking, rolling, and landing in a split and have proved that they have nailed the WAP dance craze. The video was shared by several twitter users and has been viewed over 6 million times on several handles. Check out the video below.

Vanessa Hudgen's WAP dance challenge

Netizens react to the viral video

Netizens went berserk as the video went viral on Twitter. Numerous netizens flooded the social media platform with tweets and comments about how much they liked the dance video of the actor. Several fans wrote that Vanessa Hudgens has become their favourite actor after this video.

Many other people wrote that she should have revealed this side of her earlier in her previous movies. Many other people wrote on Twitter that Vanessa has nailed the dance challenge and her routine is as good as Cardi B’s. Check out some of the tweets below.

me going to watch the Vanessa Hudgens WAP video for the 5849030202 time pic.twitter.com/5hpl584cXW — amanda (@amandaa_laurent) September 1, 2020

I'd need to do some stretching first, but I think I could handle it — johnjay van es (@JohnjayVanEs) September 1, 2020

COVID 19 Controversy

Earlier this year, Vanessa Hudgens had dismissed the severity of COVID 19 pandemic. In an Instagram live video, she had said, “It’s a virus, I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible… but inevitable?”

This had drawn a lot of criticism from netizens. Following which, she had issued an apology. While some fans are going gaga over Vanessa Hudgens latest dance moves, several netizens have not forgotten how the actor was insensitive about the pandemic earlier this year.

Several netizens pointed out that though the actor was trending for her WAP dance video, they still do not appreciate her comments on COVID 19. Check out the tweets below.

Y’all better not let Vanessa Hudgens off the hook because she did WAP. She’s the same person who cared more about Coachella than people dying from Covid pic.twitter.com/riQtaeti5Q — 𝙱𝚞𝚏𝚏𝚢 𝚂𝚞𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚛𝚜 (@_BonnieSBennett) September 1, 2020

since y’all are simping over vanessa hudgens, here’s some footage for your fan cams 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/I4VCr9OClB — Fabi (@veganzombie69) August 31, 2020

