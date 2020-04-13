The Debate
Vanessa Hudgens' Reunion With 'High School Musical' Cast Leaves Fans Sad; Here's Why

Hollywood News

Vanessa Hudgens recently took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her video call with the cast of High School Musical. Read more.

Vanessa Hudgens

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, actor Vanessa Hudgens has turned to social media for entertainment. The actor likes to keep her fans updated with her day to day activities. The High School Musical actor is practising social distancing but in spite of that, the actor found a way to make her fans happy. 

Vanessa Hudgens decided to surprise her fans in the best possible way. Vanessa recently posted a picture of her video conference with the High School Musical cast. Actor Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and High School Musical director Kenny Ortega were a part of the video call. 

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens Apologises For Coronavirus Remarks After Backlash

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After She Is Slammed On Social Media

She took to her Instagram account to give her fans a glimpse of her virtual reunion with the High School Musical cast. But the one thing fans noticed is that Zac Efron was missing. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens captioned it saying "Guess who’s back...".  

Here is the picture posted by Vanessa Hudgens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on

The fans of the show very very happy with the reunion but they also observed that Zac Efron was not a part of this reunion. High School Musical fans were disappointed when Zac was nowhere to be seen. Check out what the fans of the show commented on the picture. 

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

This is not the first time that the cast of High School Musical has come together. Recently, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale virtually paired and sang the song We're all in this together. Vanessa had a bottle of wine in her hand and Ashley Tisdale showed off her dance moves over their Tik Tok collaboration. Watch the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on

Also Read: Vanessa Hudgens Sips On Wine As She Joins Ashley Tisdale For The HSM TikTok Challenge

Also Read: Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

 

 

