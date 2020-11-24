Vanessa Hudgens Gets All Dolled Up As She Goes On 'date Night' Post Her Break Up

High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens shared a post after her January split with Austin Butler, implying that she's dating again although who she's actually seeing remains a mystery to her followers. Vanessa Hudgens took to her Instagram handle on November 22, 2020, to share a picture of how she looked on her date night. As soon as the post made its way online, fans could not stop themselves from asking several questions and also writing all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vanessa Hudgens shared a flirty picture of her from her date night. In the picture, Vanessa can be seen all dolled up, holding a pink rose close to her face. The actor can be seen donning a white outfit and completed her look with gold and silver jewellery.

She also opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and golden nail paint. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “Date night with a red sparkling heart emoji”. As per Daily Mail, the actor was spotted that same evening with MLB athlete Cole Tucker. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post made its way online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The actor’s comments sections have been flooding with several positive notes. Some of the users went on to comment praising how adorable the actor looked on her date night. While some also asked her about who she went out with. Most of the users went on to leave several happy emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “absolutely the cutest”. While the other one wrote “you look so flawless”. Check out a few more comments below.

About Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

In January, US Weekly broke the news that Hudgens and Butler, after almost nine years, had called it quits on their relationship. In December 2019, the pair ignited split rumours, when they didn't appear to spend the holidays together. Hudgens took a trip to Switzerland later that month without Butler. A source told PEOPLE at the time that before the breakup, the two had discussed on getting engaged and that they really love each other and have also been through some of their toughest life moments together. Now fans are very curious to know about who the actor went out with on her date night.

