Loved 'Riverdale' Season 5? Here Are Other Teen-dramas You Must Add To Your Binge-list!

Riverdale is a teen drama based on the popular Archie Comics. However, unlike the comic book, it's made specifically with adults in mind. Everything from the gloomy tone, the on-the-nose voice-overs to the bizarre twists is testament to that. It doesn't stop teenagers from loving it though, as the series has become a bona fide hit ever since its premiere back in 2017. Riverdale Season 5 is currently being aired on Netflix. Here are some other engrossing teen-dramas you may enjoy if you loved Riverdale season 5!

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Still from Stranger Things

It didn't take long for this exciting Netflix original to become a hit; if you haven't tuned in yet, you're missing out. Stranger Things has a similar premise. A young boy goes missing and his friends and family search for answers. Soon, they become involved in an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments and terrifying supernatural forces. It won't take long for viewers to be on the edge of their seats. Stranger Things delivers scares and thrills but also has an endearing exploration of teen love and friendship. As a bonus, the chemistry between the young actors is a thing of beauty, especially Milli Bobby Brown's performance as Eleven, which earned her multiple Emmy nominations.

Gossip Girl (Netflix)

Still of Gossip Girl

When it comes to teen dramas, Gossip Girl is the unofficial queen of the genre. The series, which ran for six seasons, revolves around a group of privileged New York high schoolers from the Upper East Side who go around throwing glamorous parties, attending fabulous events, and constantly scheming against their enemies, real or imagined. All the while, their moves are religiously documented by an anonymous blogger called Gossip Girl. After the first few successful seasons, Gossip Girl experiences a drop in quality in later instalments. Still, it's worth following the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite for the fashion and banter alone, as well as for the delight that was Blair Waldorf.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

A still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set in the neighbouring town of Greendale (and in the Archieverse at large), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as a teenage witch who attempts to straddle the line between good and evil. The series both hail from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics, and both blend the creator’s commitment to camp, supernatural adventure, and good, old-fashioned teenage romance.

The Vampire Diaries (Netflix)

A still from Vampire Diaries

Vampires are nothing new. Yet, the appeal of The Vampire Diaries is universal, especially thanks to a few extremely compelling characters and plenty of unexpected twists. Set in the fictional town Mystic Falls, the show revolves around Elena, a teenager who becomes enthralled in the world of two vampire brothers and, as a result, has to learn how to deal with all the mayhem associated with the supernatural world. Overall, the series is an excellent example of how to properly tell captivating stories at a rapid pace, delivering cliffhanger after cliffhanger and allowing characters to grow in a believable way as seasons go by. It's engaging, fast-paced and "bloody addictive".

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

A still from Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Fans who watch Riverdale for the ride-or-die best friendships will love Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling’s semi-biographical Netflix Original. While it’s certainly more of a comedy than Riverdale, Never Have I Ever hinges on tropes that any high school student can relate to, such as feeling like an outcast, crushing over a hot athlete, and balancing family and friendship obligations. Basically, Jughead would be right at home with these self-proclaimed “weirdos!”

Glee (Netflix)

A still from Glee on Netflix

Glee premiered in 2005 and signalled a new era in coming of age genre, with the show airing for six seasons. It is considered as one of the best musical series. Glee’s main message? Be proud of who you are. Most of the members of New Directions were outcasts and while they had moments where they wanted to change who they were, they always learned to embrace their uniqueness. The show highlighted how to embrace being different and one-of-a-kind.

Euphoria (HBO)

A still of Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria is a massive hit for a reason. Zendaya stars as Rue, a recovering drug addict who falls in love with her new transgender classmate Jules (Hunter Schafer), unaware of the dangerous dynamic between her new drug of choice and the school psychopath, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). This series may be the first in recent history to truly amplify what made the teen dramas of the early nineties so unforgettable: The music is thoughtful, the lighting's blissful, and the yearning is palpable. No wonder the impact was so immediate.

