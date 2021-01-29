When Is 'Riverdale' Season 5 Episode 3 Releasing? See Release Date And Plot Details

The drama series Riverdale has gathered a massive following among fans ever since it was released on Netflix in 2017. The show has had a successful run for four seasons and season 5 is already entertaining the shows massive fans base. Recently the show aired its Season 5 episode 2 on January 27 and fans want to know when is Riverdale season 5 episode 3 releasing.

When is Riverdale season 5 Episode 3 coming out?

Riverdale season 5 episode 3 will release on February 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW Network. CW has released on their website that the new episode of the show is being released on a weekly basis. New episodes are released every Wednesday. Fans can watch Riverdale season 5 episode 3 on The CW website or app, the following day. Fans who do not have a cable subscription can watch the episode on DirecTV, Fubo TV, iTunes, or YouTube TV. Netflix users outside the USA, in the UK, Canada, and Australia may watch new episodes every Thursday, a day after its premiere on The CW.

Riverdale season 5 episode 3 spoilers

Riverdale season 5 episode 3 is titled Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation. As the name suggests this episode was supposed to be the finale for the fourth season, as the season had to be cut short due to the pandemic. In this episode, according to the CW network, Archie will know if he is going to graduate high school with his friends or not. Jones will have to make a difficult decision concerning him and Jellybean. This episode will mark a significant change in the lives of the Riverdale teenagers as they will be graduating and independently moving on in life. Fans will then see a time jump where Archie and his friends will be in their twenties.

Riverdale season 5 cast

According to the show's IMDb page, KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes star in the show as Archie Andrews, Jughead, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge respectively. Their fellow students like Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) will also return to reprise their roles. However, the catch is that, instead of following the characters as they head to college, the series will jump seven years into the future from episode four.

