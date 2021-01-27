'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Reveals 'beautiful' Message She Has For Her Younger Self

Lili Reinhart seems to be enjoying the company of her Riverdale co-stars and the camaraderie that she shares with them. Having begun working in the hit show a few years back, Lili has evidently made friends with the rest of the members of the show. Being one of the most active members of Riverdale on social media, she has tweeted about her experience working with co-stars and has bestowed them with glowing praises. Have a look at the question that was posed on her and her response to it, along with other details about the show as well.

Lili Reinhart praises Riverdale co-stars

Lili Reinhart has received a lot of success and fame following her brief run as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. A fan recently asked both Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes on Twitter what they would like to tell their younger selves from the pilot episode, which aired four years ago. Lili responded by saying that she would let her younger self know that her co-stars and other Riverdale members were about to become her “family”. In clear words, the actor has given a glimpse of how tight the actors in the show are with each other.

4 years oh my god😭 what’s one thing you wish you could tell your younger self from the pilot?💕 @CamilaMendes @lilireinhart pic.twitter.com/iOS8gXI65m — amanda❆ (@classyreinhart) January 27, 2021

I’d probably say... these people are about to become your family. So cherish getting to know them 💖 https://t.co/Y7c2GOlWle — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 27, 2021

Lili’s response to this question was received by a lot of pleasant reactions by the fans, who showered her with all kinds of affectionate words. She is visibly quite popular among the fans of this show and her response to the posed questions seems to have pleased the fans even more. The actor has interacted with her fans on social media about the show on other occasions as well. A response to this question is yet to arrive from Camila’s end.

I LOVE U SO MUCH — ᴮᴱ𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢⁷🌱SKIN (@cryingforbe) January 27, 2021

that is beautiful — anastasia (@reinhartsdreams) January 27, 2021

While Lili Reinhart is most popularly known for her role in Riverdale, she has also appeared in a number of other famous television shows and films. These include The Simpsons, Surviving Jack, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Charlie's Angels, The Good Neighbor and many more. She was recently seen in the film Chemical Hearts. She can now be seen in the latest season of Riverdale, which premiered only a few days ago.

