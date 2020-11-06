'Vanguard' Trailer Shows Jackie Chan In Action, Movie Gets A November Release Date; Watch

Vanguard is an upcoming Chinese action-adventure spy-thriller drama film. It stars Jackie Chan in the lead along with Yang Yang, Miya Muqi, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan, and Zhu Zhengting. It is written and directed by Stanley Tong. The makers dropped a fresh trailer and a new poster of the project.

Vanguard trailer and new poster out

Jackie Chan is seen back in action in Vanguard trailer. He is playing an accountant who is threatened by the world’s deadliest mercenary organisation and Covert security company, Vanguard is his last hope for survival. The movie takes place at various locations like Africa, Dubai, London and more. The trailer gave a glimpse of its high-octane action, car sequences, shootouts, and fistfights.

Vanguard was initially set for a January 25, 2020 release but was postponed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film will be arriving only in theatres and drive-ins on November 20, 2020. The makers are hosting a special fan event screening with Jackie Chan on November 19, 2020. Gravitas Ventures will distribute the movie in North America with GSC Movies planning in China.

Vanguard marks the ninth collaboration between director Stanley Tong and Jackie Chan. They have previously worked together on classic projects like First Strike and Rumble in the Bronx. Jackie Chan’s movies with Stanley Tong also include Kung Fu Yoga, Supercop, The Myth, CZ12, Supercop 2, The Art of Action: Martial Arts in the Movie and Jackie Chan: My Story.

Talking about Vanguard, director Stanley Tong shared his excitement with Deadline. He said that they have filmed the project in nine cities across five countries London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. The filmmaker stated that they have experienced so much during this production. Each time he works with Jackie Chan, they try to impress the audience with the best picture and idea, he said. Especially this time, they put a lot of innovation in it. Tong hopes that the North American audiences enjoy it. And, he added that he is happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release.

Cameron Moore, Gravitas Ventures' Senior Manager, also shed some light on the action film. He said that upon his first viewing of Vanguard, he instantly became attracted to its big, fun, escapism that reminded him of those globe-trotting action adventures they are all so familiar with. He mentioned that the scope of this film is phenomenal, and the fact that it was filmed on location over land, air, and sea makes it a must-watch entertainment on the biggest screen possible. Moore stated that Vanguard is a film that fills a Fall action-adventure vacancy, with the legendary screen icon Jackie Chan at the forefront.

