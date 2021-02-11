'Velma' Featuring Mindy Kaling, And Two More Adult Animated Series Ordered At HBO Max

Warner Bros is developing a variety of series for HBO Max to boost the OTT platform. Now, the studios have announced three brand-new adult animated shows. It includes a solo series for Scooby-Doo character, Velma Dinkley, a Clone High Reboot, and a fresh series with Pete Davidson.

Mindy Kaling and Pete Davidson coming to HBO Max in cartoon form

WarnerMedia has recently announced that they have given series orders for three new adult animated shows on HBO Max. It includes Velma, a comedy series that will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the “unsung and underappreciated” brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The Office fame Mindy Kaling will be voicing the titular character and will also serve as executive producer. Velma is described as an original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. The Scooby-Doo animated prequel is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register also serve as executive producers.

Image Source: WarnerMedia.com

Mindy Kaling expressed her excitement to voice Velma in the Scooby-Doo animated prequel series. Taking to her Instagram handle, where she has more than five million followers, she mentioned that the show will depict the character’s life during her high school time. It will present her struggle there, her budding sexuality, and her search for a serial killer whose goal is to murder every popular child in town.

HBO Max is also developing two more fresh adult animated series. One is a reboot of Clone High which will be a “modern refresh” of the Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series at a high school for clones of historical figures. Lord and Miller return as executive producers and writers. Lawrence also makes a comeback as executive producer. Erica Rivinoja, who penned down the original Clone High will serve as showrunner for the reboot. It has been given a two-season order.

Image Source: WarnerMedia.com

Another addition to HBO Max animated show list will be Fired on Mars. It is an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Peter Davidson voices the lead character and will executively produce with Dave Sirus and Carson Mell. The creators are Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey.

Image Source: WarnerMedia.com

HBO Max Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos said that it is a "tremendous privilege" to build on the 100 years plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at Warner Bros Studios. She stated that they can draw a straight line from their hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects they are building at HBO Max and they think fans will agree. Makkos mentioned that they are proud to introduce this "distinctive group of series" from a wide range of "diverse creators" that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.

Promo Image Source: scoobydoo And mindykaling Instagram

