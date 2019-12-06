Venom 2 To Possibly Get R-rating After Jokers Success In The Box Office

Venom 2 may be R-rated. When a film in the United States has an R-rating, it means that anyone under 17 who wishes to watch the movie has to be accompanied by an adult because it means that those films with this rating have strong violence and language. There also may be sexual content which would not be appropriate for a younger audience.

The first Venom film which relaced in 2018 was not rated R, but after witnessing the success of R-rated Joker, the makers of Venom may have changed their minds. According to reports, Tom Hardy wanted the first Venom film to be R-rated so that the movie could stay true to its source material which is dark, gritty, and violent. But eventually, the PG-13 rating won out because then it would be able to be viewed by wider audiences. But given the movie Joker's recent success in the box office, the show's producer Matt Tolmsach has said that he will consider an R-rating for the film. This news is undoubtedly good news for the franchise.

The first movie starred Tom Hardy as a journalist Eddie Brock who gains power after becoming bound to an alien symbiote. The first Venom film ended with a jaw-dropping post-credit scene of Woody Harrelson. Woody is seen teasing the fans with the iconic comic book villain Carnage in the scene while also saying "There will be Carnage". The first movie of Sony/Marvel production's movie series of the anti-hero grossed around $800 millions over the budget of $100million. The sequel superhero movie is expected to release in October 2020.

Tom Hardy has already started shooting for Venom 2 and continues to share photos from the sets for his fans and followers. While doing the same, the actor posted a few pictures on Instagram making everyone excited. However, before many people could see the leaks, he deleted them from his account. The photos were simple and harmless, but leaks are leaks and makers cannot afford them.

