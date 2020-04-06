Venom Symbiote Goes Viral In A Video Freaking Out Netizens; Watch

A lot of offbeat things go viral on the internet. The latest one is a thing that looks similar to Venom symbiote from the Marvel comics character. Read to know more.

Also Read | Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

Venom symbiote discovered

On April 2, 2020, a Twitter user uploaded a video in which a black item is seen on a small rock. At first, it appeared like a black sludge. But as the camera panned closer it was seen moving. In the video, someone is seen cutting it with a knife but it gets collected in a group again just like the Venom symbiote in the movies. Check out the video.

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — non essential (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Sea Lions Take A Boat Out For Joy Ride In Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

The video soon went viral over the internet and currently has more than 19 million views 31.K retweets. People started speculating what it was in their own way. Some stated that it is a rare type of worm, while the others instantly connected it with venom symbiote due to its behaviour. See their point of view.

That is called pneumanatic singila symbiotic group. Basically you normally see them that size but sometimes they join eachother to make bigger ones. They are very rare to find. They have been known to cover at least 2-3 making them go psycho, hear things, and get controlled. — Andy (@masteracestick) April 3, 2020

There are types of worms that instinctively collect into a ball when they are afraid of becoming dehydrated. It conserves their moisture. — Skepticᵀᴹ (@ArmouredSkeptic) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Rabbit Perfectly Imitates Its Owner In A Viral Video, Netizens Amazed

a Symbiote, RUN — Remz (@RemzTheAwesome) April 2, 2020

Oh, we know exactly what that is. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qu84N9EnTI — Key'Shawn Watkins (@KeyWatkins51299) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Mother Bear Chasing Away 2 Tigers In Ranthambore National Park; Watch

Venom is a villainous character from the Marvel comics. Symbiotes are a fictional species of extraterrestrial symbiotes from the same comics. It bonds with their hosts, creating a symbiotic bond through which a single entity is made. It is seen in movies like Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Venom (2018) starring Tom Hardy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.