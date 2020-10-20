'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Vernon Davis Doesn't Make It To Top 10 Of Season 29

ABC's Dancing with the Stars bid goodbye to yet another contestant on Monday's live episode. If you don't know who is eliminated on DWTS already, the contestant who couldn't make it to the Top 10 of the ABC show is none other than Vernon Davis. Davis along with partner Peta Murgatroyd were in the bottom two of Dancing with the Stars elimination round alongside Britt Stewart and Johnny Weir.

Vernon Davis eliminated from Season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former American football player Vernon Davis has been eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 29. Davis along with choreographer Peta Murgatroyd scored 21 out of 30 for their Monday's live performance. The former NFL player had dedicated his cha-cha performance to his late grandfather by dancing to the tunes of American band Kool & The Gang's Celebration, which was released back in 1980.

The 36-year-old's elimination comes after film & television actor Jesse Metcalfe bid adieu to the show on October 12, 2020. For the unversed, Vernon Davis is the fifth contest to have gotten eliminated from the show in its fifth week. In yesterday's DWTS episode, judge Carrie Ann Inaba had chosen to save Davis and Murgatroyd, while Derek Hough saved Weir and Stewart. However, for the final choice, Stewart and Weir were saved by Bruno Tonioli, which had Vernon Davis eliminated.

Another week, another goodbye 😔 Thank you for giving #DWTS your all, @VernonDavis85! See #TeamDavisIsDancing one more time tomorrow morning on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/0Vnw2R37EV — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 20, 2020

By far, a total of five celebrity contestants have been eliminated from the ABC show. Dancing with the Stars contestants who didn't make it further in the show includes Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe, alongside Vernon Davis. Meanwhile, the contestants who are still in the running to win the title of DWTS Season 29 and have made it to the Top 10 contestants include Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause and Johnny Weir.

Check out Vernon Davis' final performance on 'Dancing with the Stars' below:

Watch October 19, 2020's Dancing with the Stars elimination round below:

Meanwhile, next week on the reality TV show, Dancing with the Stars contestants will compete against each other in a Halloween-themed Villians special episode. The show airs every Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

