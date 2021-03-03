Victor Buono's Performance In 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?' Worth Watching

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? is one of the classic psychological horror thrillers. The movie released in 1962 but the viewers still can’t get over the movie. The plot of the movie revolved around an ageing former actress who holds her paraplegic ex-movie star sister captive in an old Hollywood mansion.

The movie earned praises from the audience as well as the critics for its engaging plot full of twists and turns. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? cast featured actors like Bette Davis, Joan Crawford and Victor Buono among others in key roles. Victor Buono in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? was one of the highlights of the movie. Even though the actor was in a supportive role, the audience still remembers his portrayal of Edwin Flagg. Here is a look at Victor Buono’s career and his role in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? cast

Victor Buono in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Victor Buono played the role of the creepy musical accompanist and opportunist Edwin Flagg in What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? cast. Jane hires him to revive her old act with his help. He uses the former child celebrity to fill his own pockets. The audience had loved his portrayal of Edwin and he also earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for the role.

The actor was known for his villainous roles. Victor Buono was born on February 3, 1938, in California to Victor Francis Buono and Myrtle Belle. According to IMDb, his grandmother taught him how to sing and recite in front of the company. He started his career in local radio and television stations in San Diego before making his way into the theatre circuit. His breakthrough role in movies came with What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? He was then cast as the villain King Tut on the television series Batman. After that, he went on to appear in several hit movies and TV shows. Some of his popular movies are Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte, The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Strangler, 4 for Texas, Robin and the 7 Hoods and The Evil among others.

He was a busy actor because from his late teens till his unfortunate demise. He played characters who were much older than his actual age. His voice and size helped him in playing such roles convincingly. He died on January 1, 1982, because of a massive heart attack at the untimely age of 43. Before his death, he was cast in the Broadway-bound play Whodunnit? by Anthony Shaffer.

Image Credits: A still from What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

